Lin Laishram reveals she has body dysmorphia, reacts to women asking her to lose weight: 'None of your business to...'

After Lin Laishram faced body shaming on social media, she has opened on her struggles with body dysmorphia.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 08:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Lin Laishram had recently shared on her Instagram Stories that she was shocked to face body shaming on social media, especailly from women who made fun of her weight. Now, the model and actress has opened up on her struggles with body dysmorphia and shut down those asking her to lose weight.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the Mary Kom actress said, "It was not the first time I faced body shaming from trolls. The comments have been a constant issue, and I wouldn’t stay silent. I’ve tried to respond kindly, explaining that everyone is different, and some people are naturally skinny. I’ve struggled with body dysmorphia for a long time, and now that I’m older, there are additional challenges as well."

Adding that how she was shocked that women are commenting on her weight, Lin continued, "It was shocking to see the number of comments from women telling me to lose weight. For instance, at a big celebrity bash earlier this year, a seasoned actor asked me, 'Why don’t you workout?' Over the years, I’ve noticed that majority of such comments come from women."

"I have worked out all my life, I was a sportsperson. When you get comments like that...it's unnecessary pressure on somebody. It's none of your business to tell someone to exercise, or troll or make fun of how they look. They say 'you are a part of the celebrity gang', but each one of us is also a part of the society; human emotions don't fade away", the actress, who tied the knot with Randeep Hooda in 2023, concluded.

Earlier this week, Lin Laishram had shared an Instagram Story that read, "I’m shocked by women in my feed making fun of my weight. It’s disheartening to see this from those who should understand the challenges we all face. But to all those people: I can still rock a ramp, a photoshoot, even overweight, and I refuse to fit into your narrow expectations. Don’t let your negativity make the saying ‘women are women’s worst enemy’ true. Let’s support and uplift each other instead."

