Lilly Singh & Nora Fatehi Take on the “Good Girl” Stereotype on Shame Less With Lilly Singh — And the Conversation Gets Candid Fast

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BOLLYWOOD
From internet-fueled debates to the ever-polarising question of who should pay on a date, nothing is off the table. Lilly asks Nora the questions audiences are already thinking, then lets the discussion unfold naturally—no rush, no filter.
Award-winning actress, writer, producer, and gender equality advocate Lilly Singh has built her voice on going deeper—and the latest episode of Shame Less With Lilly Singh delivers exactly that. In a candid new conversation, Lilly welcomes global sensation Nora Fatehi for an episode that doesn’t just scratch the surface—it dives all the way in.
What unfolds is one of the podcast’s most unfiltered and compelling conversations yet. Moving seamlessly from career-defining highs to deeply personal setbacks, the episode navigates identity, ambition, and the cultural expectations that continue to shape—and challenge—women in the spotlight.
True to form, Lilly creates the kind of space where honesty leads. And Nora meets her there. Together, they unpack the breakout moments that changed everything, the early struggles that nearly didn’t, and the decisions that helped Nora carve her own lane across industries. From drawing strength and ambition from her mother to betting on her international music career, Nora opens up with a refreshing candor that feels both grounded and unapologetic.
From internet-fueled debates to the ever-polarising question of who should pay on a date, nothing is off the table. Lilly asks the questions audiences are already thinking, then lets the discussion unfold naturally—no rush, no filter.
Check Out the Episode Below:
The result is an episode that audiences don’t want to miss—two women who understand what it takes to build something from the ground up, and who aren’t afraid to challenge the norms along the way. With Shame Less, Lilly Singh continues to strip conversations back to their most human core—and with Nora Fatehi, that instinct is on full display.