Lillete Dubey recalls Shah Rukh Khan would say 'I don't want to be an actor' during his theatre days in Delhi

Lillete Dubey recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s dream during his theatre days

Actress and theatre director Lillete Dubey recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan during theatre days in Delhi in the late-80s. She talked about the time and shared how he wanted to become a star even then.

Recently in an interview with Cyrus Broacha, Lillete Dubey opened up about working with Shah Rukh Khan during his theatre days. The two were part of Barry John's theatre group in Delhi in the late-1980s. Lillete was a founder member of the group, while Shah Rukh joined as a young actor in the 80s. Lilette even recalled him saying back then, “I don't want to be an actor; I want to be a star, A rockstar”.

Lillete Dubey is known for her works in films like Baghban, Gadar, Housefull, and many more. While talking about SRK, she said, “Shah Rukh was just delightful even when he was young. He was always on ‘50 Red Bulls’ like that kind of energy. He had a lot of charisma. Of course, he was talented and had a super amount of energy.”

Lillete worked with SRK on a project Akin to Sesame Streets at that time, including Raghubir Yadav. She also stated that even today whenever she meets Shah Rukh in person, he is always very humble, kind, respectful, and loving. “I must say Shah Rukh’s always very, very nice. He is very sweet, very affectionate, very warm, and very loving whenever he meets me. I have to say,” she added.

Lillete and SRK have worked together in several successful Bollywood films like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Chalte Chalte.