'Like my film's trailer more': Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone react to 'Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal'

The trailer for Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal was dropped today and received mixed reactions. The film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan was compared to that of the original Love Aaj Kal released in 2009 and starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Similar to the 2009 release, new Love Aaj Kal is also set in two eras - the 1990s and 2020s. Along with netizens, even Saif and Deepika gave their reaction to the new trailer.

During an interaction with indianexpress.com, when Saif was asked if he watched the film and what he has to say about it, the actor stated, "I don’t know why I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. I saw the trailer, and obviously, I wish them all the best. I wish Sara the best for everything she does because she is my daughter. I kind of like my film’s trailer more. What to say, but I wish them all the best."

While Deepika left a comment on Imtiaz's Instagram post when he shared the poster. She wrote, "love you long long time Imti!"To which Imtiaz replied, "@deepikapadukone AajKal and all-time!!!!" The actor also left a comment on Kartik's trailer post which read as "you are *face punch emoji*". While Kartik replied to her by writing, "@deepikapadukone like you *face punch emoji*".

Meanwhile, Kartik and Sara's film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day that is, February 14, 2020. This is their first outing together and also with Imtiaz.