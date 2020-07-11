Like father like children! Jamie Lever-Jesse Lever recreate dad Johnny Lever's 'Aslam Bhai' with epic expressions

Johnny Level's children Jamie Lever and Jesse Lever have shown their talent time and again. Jamie even showed her acting and mimicry prowess in movies, shows and more. The siblings' duo has a striking resemblance with Johnny and they often recreate hit moments from their dad's movies. Now that reel has been launched on Instagram, Jamie posted a video with Jesse in which they pay tribute to Johhny with his popular song 'Aslam Bhai'.

In the video, both are seen making expressions the same as the veteran actor and end with the priceless expressions which give out a glimpse of Johnny. Jamie posted the video with a caption stating, "Lever home videos #leverfam @jesse_lever @iam_johnylever #Aslambhai #lovekeliyekuchbhikarega #Leverfamily #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #instagramreelsinindia #reels#johnylever #johnnylever".

Check out the video below:

During a video interaction, Jamie opened up about Johnny's reaction when she decided to come into the same field as him. She stated, "When I decided to come into this field, my dad never made any phone calls for me, he never said 'My daughter is coming, please launch her.' I had to pick up the phone, I had to make calls, I had to go to comedy clubs and ask for auditions. I have called casting directors and said 'Hello, my name is Jamie and I'm Johnny Lever's daughter, can I come and audition for you.' I have mentioned his name, can't run away from it. When I called him from London to tell him about my plans, he asked me 'Have you thought anything, how are you going to do it?'"