Yami Gautam Dhar is embracing a new chapter in her life after welcoming her son Vedavid with husband Aditya Dhar in May 2024. Following in the footsteps of fellow Bollywood mothers like Deepika Padukone, Yami candidly shared her experiences with motherhood, and also revealed her plans to shield her child from the intense media spotlight.

As she prepares for the release of her new film Dhoom Dhaam on Netflix, alongside Pratik Gandhi, Yami shared her intimate thoughts on becoming a new mother. ““I think when you become a mother, I’m sure that stands true for both the parents, but especially a mother, your whole life changes in every possible way your life can change. However you’ve been, whatever work you’ve done — that on one side, and this is a totally different phase of yourself, which you are also never prepared for. Of course, you’re so happy, you’re on top of the world, this is the biggest blessing and this is so new to you, and you’re so vulnerable, because this is also the most important thing, something which you only have to learn by yourself, nobody teaches you, she told News 18.

She continued, “You’re nervous, there’s so many things, there’s so many factors and at the end of the day, just those big eyes staring at you and just wanting love, and that’s it! I think, can just be there and sitting there for hours and do nothing, if it was really up to me!"

Further, Yami revealed that she has made a conscious decision to keep her son, Vedavid, away from the media spotlight, a choice she has made together with her husband. "You won't see him," she asserted, emphasising the importance of giving her child a normal, uncomplicated childhood.

“I mean, that’s a very personal choice which Aditya and I have taken. I think a child deserves a childhood which every other child needs to have. It has a psychological impact and we want him to just enjoy this life, to enjoy this blessing," she added.

Following the birth of their son on May 10, Yami took a break from her acting career to focus on her health and family.