Like Alia Bhatt, COVID-19 positive Katrina Kaif also keeping 'time and patience' during quarantine

From the past days, several Bollywood celebs have been tested positive for coronavirus and are home-quarantining. Among them are Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and others. Alia had earlier shared a glimpse into her quarantine life by lying on bed and resting. On Saturday, she posted another set of photos while getting sunkissed as she lied on the bed. She is seen wearing a white outfit and captioned her post as "dreamers never wake up."

Meanwhile, Katrina, who is also COVID-19 positive shared a few candid clicks while sitting idly at home. The actor is wearing a printed white tee in her photos. She wrote, "Time and patience."

Check out the photos below:

While sharing the news of testing positive for coronavirus, Alia had written, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Whereas Katrina wrote on her Instagram story, "Despite all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, on the other hand, Katrina's upcoming film is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which has been postponed once again due to the coronavirus pandemic.