Oppenheimer: Twitterati spots blunder in Christopher Nolan's directorial — Netizens call it a 'conscious move'

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series' release date out

Meet world's second richest sports team owner, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Shah Rukh Khan

Meet Delhi man who quit IIT-IAS career path, high-paying MNC job to build Rs 36,000 crore company

'Light catcher' Anushka Sharma flashes million-dollar smile - SEE PHOTOS

Anushka Sharma is dressed in a patterned bottom with a white t-shirt tucked in.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 24, 2021, 12:19 PM IST

Anushka Sharma shared beautiful photos of herself soaking up the sun in South Africa today. She is dressed in a patterned bottom with a white t-shirt tucked in.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently travelled to South Africa for a Test series that begins on December 26.

 

Take a look at the mesmerising pics here-

 

The diva on Sunday decided to thank those who refrained from publishing Vamika's photos on social media after Virat Kohli requested media to not take pictures when they were boarding a flight to South Africa.

 

On behalf of both Virat and Anushka, the actress mentioned, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward.”

The statement further read, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”

