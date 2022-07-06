Search icon
Liger: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's crackling chemistry impresses in Akdi Pakdi song poster

The first song Akdi Pakdi from Liger will be out on July 11. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer releases in cinemas on August 25.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

Karan Johar/Instagram

With 50 days left for the theatrical release of Vijay Deverakonda's debut Bollywood film Liger co-starring Ananya Panday, the makers have released the poster of the first song Akdi Pakdi. As seen from the poster, the teaser will be out on July 8 and the song will be released on July 11. 

In the poster, Vijay is seen teaching Ananya how to whistle and it seems that the first song from the soundtrack will be a chartbuster. Sharing the poster, the producer Karan Johar wrote, "Giving you a little gist of what’s coming your way in 50 days. Let's Celebrate with some Massssss Music! AKDI PAKDI 1st song- July 11th Promo on July 8th".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The sports drama is set for theatrical release on August 25, 2022.

