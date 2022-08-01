Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday forced to leave film's promotional venue, here's why

Credit: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Pan-India star Vijay Deverakonda, who will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in Liger, has been ruling the headlines these days. Ananya and Vijay are busy promoting the film, they are leaving no stone unturned in order to make their film a big hit.

For a promotional event, Ananya and Vijay recently reached a mall in Mumbai. However, they were forced to leave the venue after a fan fainted, others turned crazy while some started crying after seeing Vijay. As per ETimes report, a source stated, “the moment Vijay took to the stage, there were sounds of swooning all around. The organisers and volunteers were shocked to see that a few female fans fainted and a few other girls started crying. Loads of fans had posters and sketches of Vijay and then the chants of 'Vijay we love you' started.”

Meanwhile, Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is entering Bollywood with his Pan-India film Liger. He shares the screen space with Ananya Panday in this one. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. As the film is inching towards its release, the stars are doing everything under the sun to make sure that Liger is a hit. Vijay and Ananya are promoting the film wholeheartedly and visiting various places to greet fans. However, they recently had to abandon one of their promotions events.

Ananya Panday implied, without formally confirming, that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were dating. "He is in rush...rush to meet Mika Singh," Ananya responded when Karan Johar asked her to confirm who Vijay was dating. You really think so," Vijay immediately retorted without being surprised.

In the Tollywood industry, one of the most well-known rumoured couples is Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Their chemistry shot to fame when they starred in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Despite their repeated denials that they were anything more than "just friends," their unwavering support, closeness, and casual interactions have fed the rumours of a relationship.