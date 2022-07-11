Liger: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's dance moves will impress you in first song Akdi Pakdi

Liger song Akdi Pakdi poster/File photo

Akdi Pakdi, the first song from Vijay Deverakonda's debut Hindi film Liger has been released on Monday, July 11, by the makers. The sensational dance number also features the sports drama's leading lady Ananya Panday matching dancing steps with the Arjun Reddy actor.

The makers had hyped the expectations by releasing the fun poster on July 6 in which Vijay was seen teaching Ananya how to whistle and the song teaser, released on July 8, gave us a glimpse of their electrifying dance moves. And now, finally the song video has been released.

The song's official YouTube description reads, "The biggest dance track of the year Akdi Pakdi is here, with the unbeatable energy from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas, and Sunil Kashyap, this song is penned by Mohsin Shaikh and Azeem Dayani. Sung by Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey, and Lijo George, we bet you won’t be able to get over this force of a dance anthem anytime soon!".

Vijay and Ananya will also be sharing the couch on Koffee With Karan, hosted by the filmmaker Karan Johar who is backing Liger as co-producer under his banner Dharma Productions along with Charmme Kaur and the film's director Puri Jagannadh under their banner Puri Connects.



READ | Liger: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's crackling chemistry impresses in Akdi Pakdi song poster

Apart from the two leads, the film also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Vijay plays an MMA artist in the film and it is reported that Mike will play his coach in the film set for theatrical release on August 25, 2022, in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.