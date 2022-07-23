Liger trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda wears chappals, Ranveer Singh's hilarious reaction goes viral

Credit: celebsark/Instagram

On Thursday, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday launched the trailer of their upcoming movie Liger. Ranveer Singh was also part of the trailer launch event. On YouTube, the trailer has already crossed 50 million views.

During the event, Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with his power-packed energy. The videos of him went viral on social media, he can be seen having fun at the event. However, one of the viral clips that caught everyone's attention features Ranveer Singh pointing out Vijay wearing chappals at his own trailer launch. Ranveer said, "Bhai ka style dekho, aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch pe aaya hu".

Check out the hilarious video here:

More fun clips of both the actors dancing together have gone viral.

However, Ranveer's reaction did not go well with netizens who started trolling him. One of the trolls wrote, "This shows how down to earth and humble south stars are. And yaha bollywood Mei to aadhi budget stars ke costumer designers le jaate hai. That's why bollywood movies are flopping and south movies are becoming blockbusters worldwide with 1000 cr business." The second one mentioned, "This guy Ranveer for publicity did a Naked photoshoot..hahhaha."

The third person commented, "Ranvir Singh ko akal nhi h kese baat kiya jata hai." The fourth one wrote, "Why!! Irritating attention seeker. Use to like him now ."

Coming back to Liger, helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19.

The first song from Liger, titled Akdi Pakdi was released before the trailer.

It featured Vijay and Ananya ruling the dance floor with their moves. In the film, Vijay is playing an MMA fighter while Ananya is playing his love interest. The film marks Vijay`s debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya`s first multi-lingual film. The film is also Mike Tyson`s Bollywood debut. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. (With inputs from ANI)