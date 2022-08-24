Search icon
Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals what he wants to steal from Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is Shah Rukh Khan's fan, revealed one thing he would steal from King Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals what he wants to steal from Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan
Credit: Vijay Deverakonda-SRK/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are all set for the release of their film Liger. Currently, the duo is busy promoting the film which will hit the theatres on August 25. Vijay will be seen playing a boxer in the movie.

During a recent interview with India Today, the actor revealed one thing he would steal from Shah Rukh Khan, the actor replied, “His King Title.” For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan is known as the king of Bollywood, also referred as ‘Badshah of Bollywood. SRK has a huge fan following across the globe.

Meanwhile, speaking to Galatta Plus, the actor said, "While I am an actor, it is important that people recognise and love you for it. Once I am done, I move on, and they move on to the next. I am sure there will be another person. There are lots of other people who come who are really good. I think I should vacate space so that you make space for others to be loved and worshipped."

He added, "I will go back to my life, hopefully chilling with some kids, grandkids, and friends. I hope they are still around and we are still playing board games over drinks. I am not fascinated by being remembered. I am very happy being forgotten. I have understood that nobody remembers."

Deverakonda then talked about the stardom of veteran Bollywood actors Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna and concluded, "I have known actors who are worshipped by the country like Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna. These guys were...Rajesh Khanna, I have heard stories of him. But, me and the generation after are not aware of this or don’t care. For them, now it is about somebody else."

READ | Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals he watches his own films in theatres wearing a burqa

Talking about Liger, apart from the two leads, the film also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande will also be seen in the film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. Apart from these two languages, Liger will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres worldwide.

 

