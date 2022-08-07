Liger star Vijay Deverakonda refuses to sign more Bollywood films?

Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming sports drama Liger which marks his debut in the Hindi film industry. The Telugu superstar is paired opposite Ananya Panday in the Puri Jagannadh directorial slated to release in cinemas on August 25.

Even before the release of Liger, Vijay is getting a lot of Bollywood offers, and reportedly, the Arjun Reddy star is declining all the projects. However, his fans need not worry as it is being said that Vijay first wants to see the audience's reaction to his first Hindi film before taking on more Bollywood projects.

A source was quoted telling BollywoodLife.com, "Vijay Deverakonda has received a lot of offers from Bollywood directors but he has politely declined the offers. He first wants to gauge audiences' reactions to Liger. He wants to know how the audience reacts to it, what changes he needs to make and what preparations he needs to do in order to take up more Bollywood projects."

Vijay and Ananya graced the couch on the ongoing season of Koffee With Karan 7 where the Dear Comrade star made some startling revelations. He spilled the beans about his sex life and revealed how he has covered his hickeys with makeup and has had sex in interesting public places such as a yacht and inside a car. The show's host Karan Johar has backed the film under his banner Dharma Productions and acts as one of the producers.



Talking about Liger, apart from the two leads, the film also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande will also be seen in the film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. Apart from these two languages, Liger will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres worldwide.