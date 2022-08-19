Liger star Vijay Deverakonda opens up on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, says 'you are not only affecting Aamir Khan..'

Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

The promotion for Vijay Deverakonda's forthcoming movie Liger is ongoing. The movie comes out at a time when a number of Bollywood movies are struggling at the box office. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, two of 2022's major movies, have both received negative reviews at the box office. Now that Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, has been criticised, Vijay has responded to the same.

The south celebrity revealed that there are many other people involved on a movie set in addition to the actor and director during an interview with a news website. On any given day, 200–300 actors—including crew members—are working on a movie. Vijay emphasised that hundreds of people rely on movies as a source of income and that they provide work for many.

In addition, the actor said that while he is the star of a Laal Singh Chaddha, there are between 2000 and 3000 other individuals who work on the production as a whole.

"When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods," Vijay told India Today.

The actor also said, "Aamir Sir is someone who pulls the crowd to the theatres. I am not sure why this boycott call is happening, but for whatever misunderstanding this is happening, please realize you are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy. It is a much bigger picture."

The actor asked people to see the big picture and not let the economy be influenced by trends.

For those who are unaware, the #BoycottLSC trend began after some netizens dug out Aamir's 2015 interview, in which he claimed that his then-wife Kiran Rao had urged they leave India due to the country's rising intolerance.