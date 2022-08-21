Liger star Vijay Deverakonda opens up on being called superstar, says 'it has suddenly started feeling...'

Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

In addition to becoming a popular heartthrob, the hero of the movie Liger, Vijay Deverakonda, is frequently referred to as a ‘superstar.’

Talking about the same, in an interview with Galatta Plus, Vijay said, “I have always been fascinated with the term superstar and always wanted to be called a superstar and become one. I am doing the Liger fandom tour across India and the press in every city is receiving you with so much love and respect and everyone addresses you as a superstar.”

“It has suddenly started feeling a little awkward to me, I am feeling embarrassed by it. Maybe at some point I feel like I don’t think I have done enough to deserve it yet. When friends text me, saying, ‘What is this reaction? This is super stardom’, I am like, ‘Let’s wait till August 25’. I don’t think the term fits yet, but there has been a lot of love.”

Although Deverakonda is aware that when his movie premieres in theatres on August 25, all eyes will be on him, he is not feeling any pressure.

He said, “I feel that I have a really good film in hand. I can see that the films are not performing as they normally would. But there is no point in us complaining, you have to push and see where the limit is. I am just pushing and I will understand the limitations and then try and work within it. For now, we are testing the waters and making the attempt. From this release, I will take the learnings and accordingly take the steps ahead.”