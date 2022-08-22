Liger star Vijay Deverakonda says he would be 'very happy being forgotten', adds 'Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna were...'

Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda is currently on a promotional spree for his Bollywood debut Liger in which he is paired opposite Ananya Panday. Slated to release in cinemas on August 25, the Puri Jagannadh directorial features the Dear Comrade star playing a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter in the sports drama.

In a recent interview, Vijay, who became a national star after his enthralling performance in Arjun Reddy which was adapted into Hindi as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor, stated that he doesn't even know if he would like to be remembered in the future and would be very happy being forgotten.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, the actor said, "While I am an actor, it is important that people recognise and love you for it. Once I am done, I move on, and they move on to the next. I am sure there will be another person. There are lots of other people who come who are really good. I think I should vacate space so that you make space for others to be loved and worshipped."

He added, "I will go back to my life, hopefully chilling with some kids, grandkids, and friends. I hope they are still around and we are still playing board games over drinks. I am not fascinated by being remembered. I am very happy being forgotten. I have understood that nobody remembers."

Deverakonda then talked about the stardom of veteran Bollywood actors Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna and concluded, "I have known actors who are worshipped by the country like Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna. These guys were...Rajesh Khanna, I have heard stories of him. But, me and the generation after are not aware of this or don’t care. For them, now it is about somebody else."



READ | Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals he watches his own films in theatres wearing a burqa

Talking about Liger, apart from the two leads, the film also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande will also be seen in the film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. Apart from these two languages, Liger will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres worldwide.