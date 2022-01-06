‘Liger’ star Ananya Panday sets internet on fire, drops BOLD photos in corset and skirt

Ananya Panday is known for her amusing social media posts. Ananya frequently surprises her fans with stunning looks from her photoshoots, red carpet appearances, and more, in addition to providing them a glimpse into her personal life. The B-town diva, who is known for her stylish sartorial choices, never fails to dazzle. In fact, the actress managed to impress fans with her outfit choice in her most recent post as well.

Ananya posted images of herself on Instagram wearing a see-through corset top and skirt, and she looked amazing.

See viral photos here-

Meanwhile, the teaser for Ananya's forthcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' was recently released, and it has gone viral, with many people praising her chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi. For the first time, both actors will be romancing each other on-screen.

Apart from 'Gehraiyaan,' Ananya has a number of other projects in the works, including the pan-India feature 'Liger,' in which she will star alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Despite the fact that Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have not announced their relationship, the two are frequently seen together. After starring together in the criminal comedy 'Khaali Peeli' in 2020, the two actors have been rumoured to be dating.

The rumoured lovebirds spent the New Year at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park.

Siddhant Chaturvedi also appears in Ishaan's upcoming film. The eerie comedy 'Phone Bhoot,' starring the two male stars opposite Katrina Kaif, is due to hit theatres on July 15th.