Liger star Ananya Panday opens up on dealing with heartbreaks after rumoured split with Ishaan Khatter

Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday will be seen next in the sports drama Liger which marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda and the Indian cinema debut of American legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The film has already created a buzz with Vijay going nude in his first look poster and the first dance number Akdi Pakdi.

Ananya was in a rumoured relationship with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. Though the two never confirmed the same, they were spotted together several times, most famously at Ishaan's brother Shahid Kapoor's birthday party in February this year. In April, there were reports that the two stars have broken up after three years of dating.

Now, in a recent interview with ETimes for the promotion of the Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, the Gehraiyaan actress has opened up on how she deals with heartbreaks, as the coming-of-age romantic drama also deals with heartbreaks.

Speaking to the portal, Ananya said, "I am the kind of person who believes in going through all the emotions and letting it all out. By keeping our emotions in, we think that we’re being strong. We tell ourselves, ‘no I won’t cry’ but that suppressing of emotions always catches up to you sometime later."



READ | Neliima Azeem breaks silence on son Ishaan Khatter's relationship with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday

She even added that listening to Arijit Singh songs is perfectly fine if you going through heartbreak as she continued, "I feel it’s okay to cry your heart out and listen to all the Arijit Singh songs that you can. Eat how much ever ice cream you want to and you’ll be okay one day. Also, I don’t think there’s better medicine than spending time with your best friends."

Directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, Liger releases in cinemas on August 25.