Liger star Ananya Panday hopes to receive same amount of love from audience as her co-star Vijay Deverakonda

"They were chanting his name everywhere", Ananya Panday talks about the stardom of her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda in a recent interview.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is geared up for the release of her next film Liger in which she stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda who makes his Bollywood debut with the sports drama. Scheduled to release this Friday, August 25, the Karan Johar-backed film is an intense action romantic film.

In a recent interview, Ananya stated that she is feeling overwhelmed seeing the audience's reaction to Vijay Deverakonda during the ongoing national promotional tour that the stars are undergoing to promote the film and also expressed her wish to receive the same amount of love from the people. 

Talking to News18, the Gehraiyaan actress said, "I’ve to keep introducing myself everywhere I go because I’m just starting out. Vijay was also doing the same but he slowly realised that people already know him too well. They were chanting his name everywhere! I see the love he has been receiving and I’m hopeful that one day I will also probably get it. Growing up, my dad (actor Chunky Panday) has always told me that audience’s love is paramount. I’m realising it now."

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, continued, "I’m a people pleaser. I want everyone around me to love and like me and have a good experience while watching my films. Receiving that kind of love will be the biggest cherry on the cake."

Talking about Liger, apart from the two leads, the film also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande will also be seen in the film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. Apart from these two languages, Liger will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres worldwide.

Sikh woman kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan; community reaches out to MEA
