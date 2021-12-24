‘Liger’ star Ananya Panday’s hilarious caption about fries will leave you in splits- Check here

Actress Ananya Panday is well-known for her smart and humorous social media captions, and she once again won the title for the funniest one on Friday. Ananya, who frequently updates her social media with photos and updates on her life, posted a snapshot while eating french fries at a restaurant. But it was her caption about preferring fries over flowers that drew the most attention.

Ananya shared a photo on her Instagram account of herself dressed up and eating fries. Ananya is seen carrying a conical cup filled with fries in the snap. In the photo, she is wearing a red tank top and black leather trousers. Ananya accessorised her elegant ensemble with hoop earrings and wore her hair loose over her shoulders.

Ananya pulled off a stylish look with minimum makeup.

Sharing the photo, Ananya wrote, "I just want a bouquet of French fries."

Check out the post here-

Meanwhile, Ananya recently published a unique post after the ‘Gehraiyaan’ teaser received a massive response. Ananya, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa feature in the film. Shakun Batra is the director, and Karan Johar is the producer. On January 25, 2022, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from that, Ananya will also be seen in ‘Liger’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda.