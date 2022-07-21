Liger: Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises film's trailer, says Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh are in 'great sync'

File Photo

The much-awaited trailer for Vijay Deverakonda's forthcoming Pan-Indian blockbuster, Liger, is officially here, and it is bigger and more thrilling than you could have imagined. The trailer, in which the young man plays a professional mixed martial artist has set the internet on fire.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has reacted to the trailer on Twitter and he wrote, “Ochindu chudu maaodu. Looks like @TheDeverakonda & @purijagan sir are in great sync. For sure it'll be a great experience watching #Liger Vijjaayy..... Wholeheartedly wishing you a great success.”

For the unversed, Dharma Production shared an image of a cinema in Hyderabad where they have installed a huge 75 feet cut-out of Vijay from Liger. In the cutout, we see Vijay as MMA fighter Liger, bathed in blood and sweat, but holding the national flag proudly.

The production house shared this image with the caption that says, "Now this is what you call a MASSive cutout that is set to pack a punch! Catch the 75ft. #LIGER cutout at Sudarshan 35MM theatre, Hyderabad. The grand #LigerTrailer launch event is happening TOMORROW, 9:30AM onwards."

Akdi Pakdi, the first song from Vijay Deverakonda's debut Hindi film Liger had been released on Monday, July 11, by the makers. The sensational dance number also features the sports drama's leading lady Ananya Panday matching dancing steps with the Arjun Reddy actor.

The makers had hyped the expectations by releasing the fun poster on July 6 in which Vijay was seen teaching Ananya how to whistle and the song teaser, released on July 8, gave us a glimpse of their electrifying dance moves. And now, finally the song video has been released.

The song's official YouTube description reads, "The biggest dance track of the year Akdi Pakdi is here, with the unbeatable energy from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas, and Sunil Kashyap, this song is penned by Mohsin Shaikh and Azeem Dayani. Sung by Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey, and Lijo George, we bet you won’t be able to get over this force of a dance anthem anytime soon!".