‘Liger’ first glimpse VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda delivers jaw-dropping performance as MMA champion

'Liger,' one of the most anticipated films of the year, is slated to be released in the coming year, and its first teaser has left fans wanting more.

The first look at Vijay Deverakonda's stater was revealed on Dharma Productions' YouTube channel, and it immediately drew everyone's attention.

In the movie, Vijay is known as 'Liger,' an MMA fighter who goes all out to win his matches. He is set to dazzle viewers in the film in a never-before-seen avatar.

Take a look at the first glimpse here-

Vijay, Ananya Panday, and former boxing champion Mike Tyson star in the Puri Jagannadh's (known for 'Pokiri,' 'Temper') film, which also stars Ananya Panday. On August 25, 2022, the film will be released in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on big screens.

'Liger' has been hogging the spotlight since its start, but the film's production was halted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was supposed to be released in theatres around the world on September 9, but it was postponed because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases at the time.

Karan Johar, who co-produced the film with Vijay, revealed the official poster of the film earlier this month, revealing Vijay's first glimpse as a boxer.