Liger box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's film packs a punch, mints Rs 33.12 crore worldwide on opening day

Liger box office collection day 1/File photo

Liger box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's film might have opened to negative reviews by the audience and the critics, but the film has managed to collect good numbers at the box office on day 1. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, also stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the lead role. The much-hyped film which was released in the theatres on August 25, also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy playing pivotal roles.

A romantic sports-action drama, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is his launch vehicle to Bollywood and pan-India audiences. However, it seem like the film failed to impress the cine-goers, courtesy of weak script, poor performances and direction.

However, as we mentioned, the film has managed to open to decent numbers at the worldwide box office, thanks to the extensive promotion that Vijay did ahead of Liger's release.

As per the film's team, Vijay Deverakonda's film Liger has minted Rs 33 crore (gross) worldwide on its opening day. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on August 25. However, the Hindi version of Liger only had nights show available in theatres on August 25 while regular shows for the Hindi belt have been rolled out Friday, August 26 onward.

Check out entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala's tweet which also notes the day 1 worldwide box office number of Liger below:



The last few days when the star cast of Liger was promoting the film nationwide did see the movie in the crosshairs of the Boycott Bollywood brigade. But, lead star Vijay Deverakonda was confident that the film will emerge as a blockbuster hit. However, it seems like the film's "weak script, poor direction", Ananya Panday's "unbearable acting", Ramya Krishnan "over-the-top performance" in addition to the fact that the film lacks a story and has no solid climax, has left the audience no choice but to get on to social media and express how much of a "torture" the film is!

Earlier, during the press conference for Liger in Delhi ahead of the film's release, when Vijay Deverakonda was asked how he would react if the film fails to do well at the box office, Vijay spoke in Hindi and said, "Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be a disrespect to that (love) if I react angrily to such small things around. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel cities just to meet them and we want to win their love."



Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar is co-producing the film and presenting it in Hindi across the northern region under his banner Dharma Productions. The film's music is composed by Sunil Kashyap, Vikram Montrose, Jaani, Lijo George-DJ Chetas and Tanishk Bagchi.