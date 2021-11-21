‘Liger’: Ananya Panday drops pics with Vijay Deverkonda while riding horse

Bollywood star Ananya Panday, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Liger’ in Las Vegas, is set to end the year on a working note. With ‘Liger’, she is set to become the youngest Pan-India star. From her pictures, it seems Ananya is having fun while shooting for the film.

Ananya Panday has been running back and forth, set to set in order to complete her work obligations. She dropped pictures of herself riding a horse on Instagram. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with black pants, white shoes, and a cowboy hat. In some pictures, she wore a purple t-shirt and a nice golfer's hat.

Take a look:

Ananya also shared a picture with her co-star Vijay Deverkonda, both of them rode their own separate horses. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Howdy Rowdy @THEDEVERAKONDA”

Earlier, the actor recreated the infamous ‘Ear Bite’ moment with the sporting legend Mike Tyson and shared the picture on her Instagram account. For the unversed, Tyson had bit off Evander Holyfield’s ear in a 1997 boxing match. The bout is infamously referred to as ‘The Bite Fight’ and is one of the most controversial boxing fights in the history of the sport. Mike Tyson lost his boxing license as a result of this match, though it was reinstated in 1998.

‘Liger’ is a pan-Indian film set to release in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is being shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and will be dubbed in the other three languages. Earlier scheduled to release on September 9 this year, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The film will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in the Hindi film industry. The actor’s much-acclaimed Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’ was remade in Hindi as ‘Kabir Singh’. ‘Liger’ also features Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, and Vishu Reddy in supporting roles.