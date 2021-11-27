Ananya Panday’s sun-kissed photos in blue bikini top will leave you stunned

Ananya Panday and the 'Liger' crew are currently filming in Las Vegas. While we still don't know what happens in the highly anticipated film, the behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot are stunning. In between shots, Ananya is undoubtedly creating a lot of memories.

The actress shared a number of stunning photos from her trip to Vegas on Saturday. Ananya looks stunning and happy in a blue bikini top with a white robe. She posted a video of the stunning setting sun in addition to a few photos. The actress was shown enjoying the breeze and the ride at the end of the video.

“I’m just forever in love with the sky,” she captioned the photo along with sun-set emoticon and hashtag, #Liger.

In her latest post, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress has raised the oomph factor as she can be seen in a white bathrobe with lovely expressions while posing for the camera in the car. She captioned the pictures as ''‘bathrobe in a car’ series (don’t ask why, I can’t explain) #NightShoot #LIGER

Ananya Panday's film schedule for 'Liger' in Las Vegas, USA, has now been completed. Vijay Devarakonda will star opposite Ananya Panday. The film will also feature boxing star Mike Tyson, who will appear in a cameo role.