Lifetime collection: 'Bhrarat' fails to cross Rs 200-crore-mark, 'De De Pyaar De' falls short of Rs 100-crore-mark

This Eid was full of surprises with Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat getting a glorious opening at the Box Office. The movie, which starred the superstar Khan, was expected to become the highest grosser of the year. It however has even failed to mint Rs. 200 crore, contrary to predictions of its lifetime run.

A report on Box Office India states that the movie ended its run at Rs. 197 crore approximately. Bharat, starring two well-known faces like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, was hugely affected with the release of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh. Bharat, the report claims, performed best in Delhi and UP regions.

Here, take a look at its lifetime collections:

Week One - 1,68,16,00,000

Week Two - 24,01,00,000

Week Three - 4,56,00,000

Week Four - 53,50,000

Week Five - 7,00,000

Week Six - 1,00,000 apprx (3 Days)

Total - 1,97,34,50,000 apprx

Meanwhile Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De happened to be one of the longest running movies of 2019. Despite that, the film barely managed to touch Rs. 95 crore in its eight week, before ending its glorious run. The movie performed well in regions like Mumbai, Delhi, UP and East Punjab.

Here, take a look at its lifetime collections:

Week One - 56,94,00,000

Week Two - 20,51,00,000

Week Three - 10,72,00,000

Week Four - 3,54,00,000

Week Five - 2,19,00,000

Week Six - 51,50,000

Week Seven - 8,00,000

Week Eight - 1,00,000

Total - 94,50,00,000