Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Safari, rival to Hyundai Alcazar Facelift gets massive discount, save up to Rs…

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

Meet Indian man with Rs 954520 crore net worth, who is likely to become a trillionaire after...

This actor was called Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, did 300 films, spent last days in old-age home, died penniless

SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tata Safari, rival to Hyundai Alcazar Facelift gets massive discount, save up to Rs…

Tata Safari, rival to Hyundai Alcazar Facelift gets massive discount, save up to Rs…

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

Meet Indian man with Rs 954520 crore net worth, who is likely to become a trillionaire after...

Meet Indian man with Rs 954520 crore net worth, who is likely to become a trillionaire after...

Morning routine to reduce uric acid levels, prevent kidney problems

Morning routine to reduce uric acid levels, prevent kidney problems

Celebs who made special appearances in Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae

Celebs who made special appearances in Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

This actor was called Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, did 300 films, spent last days in old-age home, died penniless

This actor was called Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, did 300 films, spent last days in old-age home, died penniless

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

Rashmika Mandaana penned a long note about recovery from an accident and informed her fans about giving priority to health.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 08:16 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'
Rashmika Mandanna
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming potential box-office juggernaut, has revealed that she suffered a minor accident. However, the actress has been recovering well from her injury.

The actress also shared that she has been having a lot of laddoos during her recovery. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself in spectacles, and making a goofy face.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Hey guys, how’ve you been? I know it’s been a while since I came on here or was even seen in public. The reason I haven’t been very active in the last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors”.

She further mentioned, “I am better now and just for heads up - I am in the phase of being super active so all the best dealing with my activities. Make it a priority to take care of yourself always because life is super fragile and short and we don’t know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness every day. PS: Another update I’ve been eating a lot of laddoos”.

Meanwhile, Rashmika, who last delivered the blockbuster ‘Animal’ along with Ranbir Kapoor, will be seen reprising her role of Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. She also has ‘Kubera’. She also has ‘Sikandar’ in the pipeline in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and ‘Chhaava’ opposite Vicky Kaushal.

The actress will be seen in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles. ‘Chhaava’ is set to release on December 6.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited not by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

Read: This actor was called Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, did 300 films, spent last days in old-age home, died penniless

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Former Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac set to receive Rs 33600000 from AIFF as...

Former Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac set to receive Rs 33600000 from AIFF as...

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

iPhone 16 price leak in India surprises fans ahead of launch: What to expect?

iPhone 16 price leak in India surprises fans ahead of launch: What to expect?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement