Malaika Arora, who has been through constant upheaval in her personal life for the past few months, is adamant about moving on positively. After her separation from Arjun Kapoor after almost six years of dating, Malaika Arora also recently lost her father, causing her major distress.

Since Arjun Kapoor announced that he is now single, Malaika Arora has been grabbing headlines for her cryptic posts and stories on Instagram. While Malaika Arora has not officially commented on Arjun Kapoor's confirmation of their break up, her posts on Instagram have led to wild speculations. A new Instagram story shared by Malaika Arora is currently going viral on social media in which she has shared a heartfelt quote on enjoying life.

Malaika Arora shared a quote that read, "Don’t plan too much. Life has its own plans for you. Always remember that some of the most beautiful moments of your life are actually unplanned." This post has led fans to believe that despite the controversies around her break up, Malaika Arora is moving forward with a fresh mind.

Malaika Arora, who has been through constant upheaval in her personal life for the past few months, is adamant about moving on positively. After her separation from Arjun Kapoor after almost six years of dating, Malaika Arora also recently lost her father, causing her major distress.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating in 2018, a little after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. The two maintained a strong bond despite criticism surrounding their 12-year age gap. Malaika Arora is now enjoying the single life, concentrating on getting back to work. She is all set to judge a new dance reality show named Champions Ka Tashan. Malaika Arora recently announced the same on India's Best Dancer episode. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, is celebrating the mighty success of his recently released film Singham Again.