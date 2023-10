Bollywood

Alia Bhatt chooses to wear her wedding saree as she receives her Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards

Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday, was seen wearing her wedding saree when she was spotted at the 69th National Film Awards to receive Best Actress Award.

Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday, was seen wearing her wedding saree when she was spotted at the 69th National Film Awards to receive Best Actress Award. She was sptted with her husband Ranbir Kapoor who opted for a black outfit.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.