'Let's smash patriarchy, me and you': Radhika Apte in solidarity with Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Radhika Apte, who has been seen essaying various roles in films and web series including Gayatri in PadMan and Anjali Mathur in Sacred Games among others, recently took to her verified Instagram handle, to show her support to Jalebi actor and Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The Ghoul actor took to her social media account to show solidarity with Rhea, with a simple post of a slogan that read, "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you."

It is no coincidence that on Tuesday morning, when Rhea Chakraborty reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, she was sporting a black t-shirt with the same slogan printed on it.

Radhika, who put up the post after Rhea's arrest by the NCB on Tuesday, following proof of the Jalebi actor's alleged role in the 'drugs link' that was being probed in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, shared no caption with the post. However, her sharing the same slogan, said it all.

Taking to Instagram, actor Saqib Saleem too, shared the same slogan on his account.

Earlier, several celebrities, including actors Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Lakshmi Manchu among others had come forward to speak about the alleged 'media trial in the case' and the unfair treatment meted out to Rhea.

In fact, based on actress Kangana Ranaut's remarks against the film industry and its members, the Producers' Guild of India had issued a letter slamming the 'relentless attacks' on the film industry's reputation.

The Guild in the statement noted that the "tragic death of a promising young star has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members".

Meanwhile, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will seek judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested today in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s death. She will be produced before magistrate shortly.