'Let's see how many awkward silences are there after people see the film': Taapsee Pannu on 'Thappad'

Taapsee Pannu has been on the receiving end of a lot of praise post the release of her upcoming film's trailer Thappad. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha tries to start a conversation around the issue of domestic violence as Taapsee plays the role of an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband.

"The film is not just about domestic violence. It is just one trigger. There is a dialogue in the film which says 'I can suddenly see all the unfair things that I did not notice earlier'. So Thappad (slap) is a trigger and suddenly you see these things that were taken for granted in a relationship," Taapsee said.

During her interview with PTI, she added, "We are trying to bring out the elephant in the room. Let's see how many discussions or how many awkward silences are there after people see the film. It is like there is a (separate) to-do list for both women and men that is expected from them in a relationship. Who decided this? Did you just blindly follow what was told to you? It is not a mistake of any one person but of everyone as a society that we are trying to normalize it."

Speaking about her character and why they took the decision of including an upper-middle-class family in the mix, Taapsee said, "It is not that such things happen in those houses where people are uneducated, this happens in educated families as well. It is happening with three women out of five."

Apart from Taapsee, Thappad also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, and Manav Kaul. It is set to hit the theatres on February 28.