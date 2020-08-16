'Let's buckle up for another roller-coaster ride': Sanjay Dutt's real-life 'Kamli' Paresh Ghelani writes for actor

Soon after it was reported that Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer, wishes for his speedy recovery started pouring in on social media pages. Many celebrities and fans posted wishes and heartfelt messages for the actor. Among them is Sanjay Dutt's real-life 'Kamli' and best friend Paresh Ghelani. He posted a note wherein he wrote about his recent interaction with Sanjay and stated that his 'another battle has begun'.

Paresh's note read as "Brother: Thought we had covered the whole amusement park; thought it was closed now, but I guess we are not done yet. Let's buckle up for another roller-coaster ride!!! Yet another battle has begun; a battle we must and the battle you will conquer... We know the braveheart you are; you will win this. 'Sher Hai Tu Sher!!!' Love you..."

Ghelani captioned his post stating, "Brother @duttsanjay. Hard to imagine just a few days ago we were talking about how we shall enjoy the next phase of our lives and we were talking about how we have been blessed to be able to ride, walk, jog, crawl, and enjoy the journey thus far; we are where we are. I still believe we are blessed and I know journey forward is going to be as beautiful and as colourful as it has been. God has been kind. nakupenda kaka!!"

As per latest reports, Sanjay is likely to travel to the US for his medical treatment. He was recently snapped with sister Priya Dutt while heading to the hospital.