'Let''s all do our little bit to look after each other': Shah Rukh Khan announces initiatives to combat COVID-19

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media pages and announced several initiatives to support the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government in its fight against coronavirus. Red Chillies Entertainment released SRK's statement with a tweet stating, "Whilst we stay safe at home, many r working for our safety & fending for themselves. Here's our little contribution to ensuring their health & well being! Separate but together, we will overcome!"

To which the superstar quote tweeted, "In these times, it's important to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family."

In the statement, Shah Rukh said, "Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji coupled with the efforts of the Chief Ministers, Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Smt Mamata Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all other States and Union Territories leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic. We have initially focused our efforts on the three cities - Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi with the realization that this is a start and we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward."

He further stated, "At a time when the human race is facing an immense crisis, there can only be one true response: The expression of Humanity itself.

This is a moment for all of us to come together in a collective effort to make each other kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead.

This crisis is not going to pass in a hurry, it will take its time and its toll on all of us. It will also show us that there isn't really a choice between looking out for ourselves and looking out for one another. There's nothing more obvious in the spread of this pandemic than the fact that each one of us is inextricably connected to each other, without any distinction.

So, while we do whatever we can to support each other in our own small ways, the compassion we show to those who are likely to face the most brutal brunt of both, the pandemic and its economic consequences, will define us as a generation and as a Nation.

The scourge we are up against is fearsome and unknown to us. Like all uncharted paths, our journey to overcome every new challenge it throws at us will be arduous. There will be times when the best intentions might yield the wrong results. There may also be times when we accidentally stumble upon important solutions. All we can really do is try our utmost to adapt and confront each challenge with courage.

As a nation, and as a people, it is our duty to give it all we've got. I am going to try my best and I know each one of you will do so too. Only together we will be able to fight through these difficult and unimaginable days.

Together, we will overcome.

Raat ke baad naye din ki sahar aayegi,Din nahi badlega, tareeq Badal jayegi...

I pray for you and your families, please do the same for me.

Aur kripya karke...kuch dinon ke liye...ek doosre se sharirik taur se...thoda door...aur door...aur door...aur door"

Check out the statement and the initiatives below:

Whilst we stay safe at home,many r working for our safety & fending for themselves. Here's our little contribution to ensure their health & well being! Separate but together,we will overcome! @iamsrk @PMOIndia @narendramodi @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @MamataOfficial @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/7MI2KT7770 — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) April 2, 2020

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

The note concluded with a statement which read as "This is a start and all the members of the companies stand committed to doing further as we see across India what all is required and put our best effort going ahead."