Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been grabbing headlines for her performance in Citadel: Hunny Bunny opposite Varun Dhawan, spoke candidly about the circumstances around her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021. For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya is all set to get married for the second time on December 4 to Sobhita Dhulipala. Amid this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about the trolling she faced and how she chose to maintain her silence on the matter.

Speaking about the societal challenges that women face after divorce, Samantha Ruth Prabhu told Galatta India, "Unfortunately, we live in a society which is so patriarchal in nature, that anytime something goes wrong, a woman gets subjected to… I’m not saying men don’t, men do, but a woman gets subjected to a lot more judgment and a lot more shaming, not just online, even in real life."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also revealed how many lies were told in the media regarding her personal life but she chose to live her own reality. "Many things were said about me that were absolutely untrue. But what held me back, I remember having this conversation with myself when things were really, really crappy and they were really, really… absolute lies were being spread. And there were many times when I wanted to come out and say, this is not true, let me tell you the truth."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now living a single life, concentrating her energy on her work. Her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is all set to tie the knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple got engaged in August this year and will now marry on December 4 at Annapurna Studios.

