'Let me silence my Hrithiks': Harman Baweja gives befitting reply to his haters, calls them 'Critic Roshans'

Credit: Netflix/Twitter

Bollywood actor Harman Baweja, who won hearts with his charm and acting in his debut film Love Story 2050 in 2008, has made a strong comeback with Hansal Mehta's web series, Scoop. Now, in a new video, the actor took a dig at his haters.

In the new video shared by Netflix India on Instagram, the actor can be heard saying, “Oh God! Please! Let me silence my Hrithiks. I mean critics. I thought I knew what the future would be but I was wrong. But, I was not the only one.” He further said, “Even they were wrong. I am Baweja not be-waja.” Showing another article with the headline ‘The future doesn’t look Roshan for him', he says, "You know what I call my haters, Critic Roshans. I'm looking to start my second innings in acting. No, no, no, no. I am not talking about Victory's sequel. I am talking about Scoop. Scoop on Netflix! Woohoo Woohoo!"

Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, “Har-man mein Harman rehta hai because he lives in our hearts rent free. @hansalmehta’s #Scoop is now streaming only on Netflix!” One of the social media users wrote, “Way to go Harman.... Milo na milo... Main milne aunga... Kaho na kaho....” The second one said, “I watched the whole series and now I realised who he is unexpectedly FAB performance.”

The third one said, “He is amazing in SCOOP and I love that he can joke about himself.” The fourth one said, “He has a bright FUTURE 2050 ahead of him.” The fifth one said, “Whatttt? He is Harman Baweja???? Good job in Scoop though.” The sixth person commented, “Pehle kyu nahi btaya ki Hansal Mehta ka hai.” The seventh one said, “ahahah lol in school also, everyone used to tease.”

Scoop, which also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, and Harman Baweja among others, is currently streaming on Netflix. The six-part show has received critical acclaim and love from fans as well.