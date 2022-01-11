Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing COVID positive

In the latest piece of news from the world of entertainment, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the nightingale of India, has been admitted to hospital after she contracted Covid 19. The 92-year-old singer is admitted to the ICU of Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was confirmed by Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachna to ANI. To the news agency, Rachna said that Lata Mangeshkar has mild symptoms. "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers," singer Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachna told ANI.

Currently, she is undergoing treatment ​at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital where Dr Pratit Samdani and his team is in charge.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was earlier admitted to the hospital in 2019 after she complained of breathing problems.

Last year, Mangeshkar turned 92. She rang in her birthday with her immediate family members. While her birthday was a close family affair, her fans and members from the industry showered her with love, wishes and blessings on social media.

(This is a developing story. More inputs awaited)