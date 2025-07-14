Legendary Kannada actress Saroja Devi dies in Bengaluru

Legendary actress B. Sarojadevi has passed away at the age of 87. With a career spanning over seven decades, she was one of Indian cinema’s most beloved and iconic figures.

Veteran actress B. Sarojadevi, who has acted in about 200 films over seven decades, has passed away at the age of 87. Known for her work in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films, Sarojadevi's demise has left the industry in shock.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid tribute to the late actress in his post, "The news of the passing of senior Kannada actress B. Sarojadevi has caused deep sorrow. She had acted in approximately 200 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, earning fame as the goddess of acting. The moment one mentions Sarojadevi, her captivating performances in films like Kittur Chennamma, Babruvahana, and Annathangi come to mind," he wrote on X.

Siddaramaiah added, "Her departure, having entertained audiences for decades through refined films, is a significant loss to Indian cinema. I pray that Sarojadevi's soul finds peace. My condolences to her grieving family and fans," he wrote on X.

The Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka also remembered the contribution of Sarojadevi to Indian cinema, saying, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs. B. Sarojadevi, a veteran actress of the Kannada film industry, famously known as the 'Goddess of Acting.' Having acted as the lead actress in over 160 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, her departure is an irreparable loss not only to Kannada but to the entire Indian film industry. I pray that the Almighty grants eternal peace to her soul and gives strength to her family members and fans to bear the pain of this loss. Om Shanti."

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed grief over the passing away of legendary actor, "Farewell with love to the Goddess of Acting.. The news of the passing of B. Sarojadevi, the veteran actress renowned as the Goddess of Acting, has brought sorrow. She acted in five languages, including Kannada, served the film industry for six decades, and earned widespread acclaim. May God grant eternal peace to her departed soul. May the Lord give strength to her countless fans and family members to bear this pain. Om Shanti," wrote Shivakumar.

Sarojadevi got her big break with her Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955). She made her Telugu film debut with Pandurang Mahathyam (1957) and acted in several successful films until the late 1970s. The Tamil film Nadodi Mannan (1958) established her as one of the top actresses in Tamil cinema. After her marriage in 1967, she remained the second most sought-after actress in Tamil films until 1974, while she continued to be a top actress in Telugu and Kannada cinema from 1958 to 1980.

She also acted in Hindi films, starting with Paigham (1959) until the mid-1960s. She acted in 161 consecutive films as the female lead between 1955 and 1984.

Sarojadevi was awarded the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 1992. She also received an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University and the Kalaimamani Award of Tamil Nadu. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

