Legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passes away at 93

Basu Chatterjee's moral remains would be cremated at 2 pm

Renowned filmmaker from the 80s and 90s, Basu Chatterjee is no more. Aged 93, he passed away in Mumbai on Thursday morning. According to various news reports, Chatterjee passed away due to age-related illness.

Filmmaker and Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association, along with Ashoke Pandit, confirmed the news. "IFTDA mourns the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee.A Master of Humour who delved into social and moral issues through his films.We pray to the almighty to bless his noble soul & give courage to his family to bear the irreplaceable loss," tweeted IFTDA.

Pandit, on the other hand, informed that the filmmaker-screenplay writer would be cremated at 2 pm. “I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz creamation at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee,” he tweeted.

IFTDA mourns the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee.A Master of Humour who delved into social and moral issues through his films.We pray to the almighty to bless his noble soul & give courage to his family to bear the irreplaceable loss. pic.twitter.com/SS946bnpbp — Iftda India (@DirectorsIFTDA) June 4, 2020

I am extremely grieved to inform you all of the demise of Legendary Filmmaker #BasuChatterjee ji. His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz crematorium at 2 pm.



It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee pic.twitter.com/5s0wKkpeDB — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 4, 2020

Basu Chhaterjee was a pioneer in films and led the middle-of-the-road cinema along with Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Bhattacharya. He was most remembered for collaborations with Amol Palekar on films like 'Choti Si Baat', 'Rajnigandha' and 'Chitchor'.

Known for his works in both Bengali and Hindi cinema, Chatterjee also had films like 'Baaton Baaton Mein', 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla' and 'Chameli Ki Shaadi' to his credit. He had also helmed the hit Doordarshan show 'Byomkesh Bakshi' and had won the National Film Award in 1992 for 'Durga'.