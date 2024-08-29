'Legend is getting old': Salman Khan leaves fans worried as he struggles to get up from seat in viral video

Salman Khan's recent appearance at an event has left fans worried for the superstar.

Salman Khan was recently seen attending a kids’ event in Mumbai. Several videos from the event have now gone viral on social media. His appearance at the event has left his fans worried after one of his videos showed him in visible discomfort.

A video from the event has gone viral on social media which shows Salman Khan struggling to get up from his seat as he reached out to hug Sonali Bendre who was also a guest at the event. Actor and activist Amruta Fadnvais thanked Salman for attending the event and mentioned that the superstar fulfilled his commitment despite his discomfort due to a rib injury. The videos showed Salman pressing his ribs as he struggled to get up from his seat.

A few other videos of Salman at the Ganeshotsav event showed him dancing to the song ‘Mera Hi Jalwa’ from his hit film Wanted. As Sonali and Salman shared a hug at the event, they left their fans nostalgic and manifesting a Prem-Preeti reunion from Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

Netizens expressed their concern in the comment section and some of the fans even reprimanded those who were trolling the actor. One of the comments read, "Our childhood heros are getting older." Another user commented, "Omg. Our favourite is getting old." Another comment read, "Salman Khan still has a serious rib injury, yet idiots who don’t know anything are commenting as if they were Arnold Schwarzenegger in their own lives." Another commented, "Nothing is more important than health…take care Salman sir."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is now gearing up for his next movie titled Sikandar. Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, and Sathyaraj in key roles. Sources told India Today that Salman has been losing weight and also getting into a rigorous fitness regime to look his fittest best for Sikandar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025.

