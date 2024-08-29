'Legend is getting old': Salman Khan leaves fans worried as he struggles to get up from seat in viral video

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

WHO alert: India witnesses largest outbreak of Chandipura virus in 20 years; how dangerous is it?

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Meet girl, bus driver's daughter who cracked NEET-UG in second attempt, she scored...

UP: Fourth man-eater wolf, who killed 9 in Bahraich, held; search operation on

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Meet girl, bus driver's daughter who cracked NEET-UG in second attempt, she scored...

Meet girl, bus driver's daughter who cracked NEET-UG in second attempt, she scored...

Yoga poses to cure migraine headache

Yoga poses to cure migraine headache

Whole egg vs egg white: Which is good for health?

Whole egg vs egg white: Which is good for health?

Superfoods to help with seasonal hair loss

Superfoods to help with seasonal hair loss

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी �छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Meet actor who made superhit debut, lived with someone else's wife for 20 years, got to know shocking truth after..

Meet actor who made superhit debut, lived with someone else's wife for 20 years, got to know shocking truth after..

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Legend is getting old': Salman Khan leaves fans worried as he struggles to get up from seat in viral video

Salman Khan's recent appearance at an event has left fans worried for the superstar.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 11:48 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

'Legend is getting old': Salman Khan leaves fans worried as he struggles to get up from seat in viral video
Salman Khan struggling to get up from seat
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Salman Khan was recently seen attending a kids’ event in Mumbai. Several videos from the event have now gone viral on social media. His appearance at the event has left his fans worried after one of his videos showed him in visible discomfort. 

A video from the event has gone viral on social media which shows Salman Khan struggling to get up from his seat as he reached out to hug Sonali Bendre who was also a guest at the event. Actor and activist Amruta Fadnvais thanked Salman for attending the event and mentioned that the superstar fulfilled his commitment despite his discomfort due to a rib injury. The videos showed Salman pressing his ribs as he struggled to get up from his seat.

A few other videos of Salman at the Ganeshotsav event showed him dancing to the song ‘Mera Hi Jalwa’ from his hit film Wanted. As Sonali and Salman shared a hug at the event, they left their fans nostalgic and manifesting a Prem-Preeti reunion from Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

Netizens expressed their concern in the comment section and some of the fans even reprimanded those who were trolling the actor. One of the comments read, "Our childhood heros are getting older." Another user commented, "Omg. Our favourite is getting old." Another comment read, "Salman Khan still has a serious rib injury, yet idiots who don’t know anything are commenting as if they were Arnold Schwarzenegger in their own lives." Another commented, "Nothing is more important than health…take care Salman sir." 

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is now gearing up for his next movie titled Sikandar. Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, and Sathyaraj in key roles. Sources told India Today that Salman has been losing weight and also getting into a rigorous fitness regime to look his fittest best for Sikandar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nikhil Kamath-backed company partners with Google to enhance EV charging station navigation, will provide…

Nikhil Kamath-backed company partners with Google to enhance EV charging station navigation, will provide…

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

This company pays its AI engineers Rs 9960000 more than other departments, leaked data reveals...

This company pays its AI engineers Rs 9960000 more than other departments, leaked data reveals...

This actress was abused, threatened and kidnapped by her boyfriend, sent to jail; she is now...

This actress was abused, threatened and kidnapped by her boyfriend, sent to jail; she is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement