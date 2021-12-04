LEAKED! Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Couple's mehndi, sangeet and wedding themes out

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is less than a week away. Prior to their December 9 wedding, even little details about their pre-wedding activities have generated headlines. Vicky and Katrina's pre-wedding celebration themes have also been revealed.

As per an India Today report, on December 7, the fort-resort will host the pre-wedding celebrations. The sangeet, mehendi, and wedding themes were meticulously prepared by Vicky and Katrina. They held many meetings with wedding planners in order to meticulously organise their wedding.

The mehendi theme, according to their sources, will be gold, beige, ivory, and white. The sangeet's theme is ‘Bling’. The bride and groom, as well as Bollywood celebrities, will perform at the occasion. The theme for the wedding is pastel sorbet.

An India Today source close to the couple said, "Vicky-Katrina are planning to call the registrar over to the actor's Juhu home to complete the formalities and both the families are expected to be part of this ceremony. They will also have three witnesses present."

For the past few weeks, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding has been the buzz of the town. The couple is now rumoured to be planning to call the registrar to the actor's home. Before their traditional wedding, Vicky and Katrina will be legally married.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding will be registered under the Special Marriage Act of 1954.