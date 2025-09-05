LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan's all-grey look from King goes viral, fans compare him with Tom Cruise from…

Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays
BOLLYWOOD
A photo of Shah Rukh Khan got leaked on Reddit, and fans are calling it from the sets of King. The anticipation for Siddharth Anand's directorial is real, and this look has added hype to the buzz.
After recovering from his shoulder injury and surgery, Shah Rukh Khan is back at work. The superstar was recently spotted on the sets of his upcoming film King in Mumbai, and the picture quickly made its way online, sparking buzz among fans.
SRK returns to King sets
A fan shared a photo on Reddit on Thursday, claiming it was taken from the film’s set. The shot shows Shah Rukh Khan stepping out of a McDonald’s outlet, dressed in a crisp white shirt, black sunglasses, and sporting short salt-and-pepper hair. While the image was taken from a distance and doesn’t reveal if his hand is still in a sling, the film crew’s umbrellas, lights, and camera setup can be seen in the background.
SRK spotted on the sets of King
Fans react to his new avatar
It wasn’t the set but SRK’s new look that grabbed attention. The grey hair had fans hailing him as entering his “silver fox era.” One user wrote, “Lord Sid hasn’t missed with the look. White fox vibes are perfect. Always wanted SRK in this styling space—short hair, grey shades, action drama. Big plus point!” Another simply cheered, “SRK is back!”
Some even compared his look to Tom Cruise in Collateral, where Cruise sported grey hair for the first and only time. The stylish new avatar has boosted fan confidence in the film, though one user joked, “I just hope the Indian Michael Bay doesn’t get carried away with all the hype.”
What is King?
King is the upcoming movie of Shah Rukh Khan, co-starring Rani Mukerji and his daughter, Suhana Khan. The Siddharth Anand directorial marks the first collaboration of father and daughter. The film has an ensemble cast, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal, with Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Anil Kapoor. King is scheduled for a 2026 release.