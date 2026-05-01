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LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone spotted filming King in Cape Town

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LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan holds pregnant Deepika Padukone's hand, spotted filming King in Capetown, their chemistry set internet on fire, fans react

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are filming King in Cape Town, and the leaked visuals have set the internet on fire.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 01, 2026, 11:21 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan holds pregnant Deepika Padukone's hand, spotted filming King in Capetown, their chemistry set internet on fire, fans react
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted filming King in Cape Town (Image source: Shadab Ahmed/ X)
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Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is among the most awaited releases of the year, and the excitement has gone to another level as a leaked photo and video show SRK and Deepika Padukone, painting Cape Town red with their chemistry. On X, a user has shared the leaked visuals from the shoot of King, setting the internet on fire. In the viral post, we see Shah holding the hand of preggo Deepika in a seemingly busy street of Cape Town. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's romantic chronicles in Cape Town

For the scene, Khan is seen in a slightly rugged look—he has on a loose, wearning vertically striped shirt with the top buttons open, giving it a relaxed, edgy vibe. The dark, high-waisted trousers, accessorized with layered necklaces, bracelets, and sunglasses, add to a suave, charismatic appearance.

Deepika Padukone is dressed in a long, flowy, earthy-toned outfit that looks elegant and bohemian. She draped a dress with soft, neutral shades and a matching dupatta-style wrap. The minimal jewelry and natural styling complement her look, giving her a graceful, understated presence.

Here's the leaked visuals of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from King

Internet reaction to King leaked visuals

As expected, the photos and videos from King went viral in no time. Several netizens complimented their chemistry. "The look, the charm, the BLOCKBUSTER pair is back! Megastar #ShahRukhKhan and #DeepikaPadukone shooting for #King," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Just opened Twitter and wow.. Found my forever handsome man alongside stunning Deepika Padukone on the set of King...Seeing SRK and DP together again feels different. After Kajol, now Deepika is ours."

3 against 1 King 

Siddharth Anand-directed King will release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.  A week before King, Hollywood's biggest film of 2026, Avengers: Doomsday, along with Dune Chapter 3, will be released in cinemas on December 19. Both films have a strong following in India, and it will affect King's release. On December 25, the third instalment of Jumanji will hit cinemas worldwide. Jumanji: Open World will also act as a speedbreaker for King, espcially in overseas. 

King also stars Suhana Khan, marking her first on-screen collab with dad Shah Rukh. Other cast members include Abhishek Bachchan as the negative lead, along with Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Jackie Shroff. King marks the second collaboration of Anand with King after 2023's blockbuster Pathaan.

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