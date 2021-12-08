LEAKED! Neha Dhupia shares INSIDE PHOTOS from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married on Thursday, 9 December at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Apart from their own families, the guest list includes their friends from the Hindi film industry including Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, Rohit Shetty, and Neha Dhupia.

Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi were spotted at the Jaipur airport on Tuesday by the paparazzi and the couple are among the confirmed guests at the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding. Neha took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo dump with Angad as the couple can be seen hugging each other at a party. Neha can be seen wearing a shimmery outfit along with silver hoops and Angad sports a casual silver jacket to match her.

Neha captioned her photo dump as "#shinyhappypeople … #photodump of sleep deprived new parents heading out to party like it’s the nineties… things we have forgotten 1. How to party 2. How to party 3. How to partttyyyyyy". The couple were blessed with a baby boy in October this year and their daughter Mehr Neha Dhupia turned three years old in November.

Fairy lights and colourful decoration can be seen in the background in their pictures. Now, people are left wondering if Neha Dhupia has leaked the inside photos from the Vicky-Katrina wedding, which has been kept as a highly secretive affair. One netizen asked “Its vickat wedding function?”, another commented, “At katrina Vicky's weeding." on their pictures.

As per the sources, the guests in the Vicky-Katrina wedding have been assigned secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential.