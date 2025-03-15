Jasmin Dhunna, more popularly known simply as Jasmin, started getting threats from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim after her bold and sensuous scenes from Veerana made her an overnight star.

With films such as Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche, Purana Mandir, Purani Haveli, and Shaitani Ilaaka among others; The Ramsay Brothers - Kamal Ramsay, Tulsi Ramsay, Shyam Ramsay, Ramesh Ramsay, Keshu Ramsay, Arun Ramsay, and Gurpreet Ramsay - were filmmakers whose low-budget, B-grade horror films gained cult status in Bollywood in the 1970s and 1980s.

One of their most successful films was the 1988 erotic supernatural horror thriller Veerana, which starred popular names such as Satish Shah, Gulshan Grover, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Vijayendra Ghatge among others. However, the main reason for the film's success was its lead actress Jasmin Dhunna, popularly known simply as Jasmin. She played Jasmine in the superhit film, whose character becomes possessed by the spirit of a dead witch, turning her into a bloodthirsty creature who seduces and kills men.

Before Veerana, Jasmin had appeared in only two films - Sarkari Mehmaan and Divorce in 1979 and 1984, respectively. Her bold and sensuous scenes in the Ramsay Brothers film made her an overnight star nationwide. However, her fame was short lived as Veerana also turned out to be her last film in Bollywood.

As per several reports, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim became obsessed with Jasmin's beauty after watching Veerana. He wanted to become romantically involved with her and thus, even tried harassing her. Dawood's men stalked her for days and the underworld don himself kept calling her throughout the day.

Jasmin got so frightened by Dawood's advances that she went underground and completely vanished from the Hindi film industry. Several reports claim that she left India and went to America to settle her. However, some reports even state that there has no record of the actress after the release of Veerana. Jasmin's life after the 1988 film has been one of the biggest unsolved mysteries of Bollywood.