Le Aaunga: Kartik Aaryan confesses love for Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha's new song, fans call it ‘masterpiece'

Satyaprem Ki Katha new song Le Aaunga out

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are back to entertain their audience with their sizzling chemistry in their recent release Satyaprem Ki Katha. The movie released on June 29, is receiving immense love and a positive response from the audience. Now, the makers have released a new romantic track from the movie and fans can’t keep calm.

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared a new romantic track from the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha and wrote, “On your demand here's #LeAaunga in Arijit Singh's voice. One of my favorite songs from the album #LeAaunga Song Out NOW! #SatyaPremKiKatha IN CINEMAS NOW"

In the video, Satyaprem can be seen confessing his love for Katha (Kiara Advani) and romancing in different picturesque locations. The soulful melody is titled Le Aaunga and is sung by Arijit Singh. The heart-touching lyrics are penned by Tanishk Bagchi.

Fans were mesmerized by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s chemistry in the song and also heaped praise on Arijit Singh for his melodious voice. One of the comments read, “Kartik+ Arijit = Masterpiece.” another wrote, “most melodious track from Satyprem Ki Katha.” Another wrote, “one more masterpiece by Arijit Singh.” Another commented, “thankyou Kartik Aaryan for setting a benchmark as a romantic hero.”

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyprem Ki Katha is a romantic musical drama with a social message which stars Kartik and Aaryan, and Kiara Advani along with Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav among others in key roles. The film saw Kartik’s 3rd highest opening and the performance of both the leads is being appreciated by the audience.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3 and also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline wherein he will be seen reprising the role of Rooh Baba. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be next seen in the movie Game Changer wherein she will be sharing the screen with Ram Charan. Helmed by S Shankar, the movie is slated to release this year.

Read Producers gift Kartik Aaryan new car for every box office hit? Kiara Advani makes big revelation