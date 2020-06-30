'Laxmmi Bomb' has taught me to be even more understanding of gender equality: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's upcoming release is Laxmmi Bomb which will directly be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The announcement was made on Monday via live virtual conference along with two new posters. During the live event, the superstar also shared his experience of working in the film as he plays the role of a transgender for the first time. Moreover, the film is the Hindi remake of Tamil flick Kanchana and both are helmed by Raghava Lawrence.

Talking about Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay stated, "Laxmmi Bomb was a mentally intensive role. It is 'never experienced before' kind of role. I took as many retakes to give the perfect shot."

Akshay also credited it to Lawrence and thanked him for giving a lifetime opportunity through the film.

The Good Newwz actor also spoke about playing a transgender. Akshay shared, "I would like to thank my director Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of me that I didn't know existed. This character is different from all the characters I have ever portrayed. Even after doing 150 films, I was genuinely excited to be on set every single day, pushing the boundaries, learning more about myself."

He added, "This film has taught me to be even more understanding about gender equality. Be anything you want, but don't be ignorant. Kindness is the key to peace."

Laxmmi Bomb also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The streaming date of the film is yet to be announced and is likely to be streamed between July and October.