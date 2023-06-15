Laxman Utekar reveals why he cast Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, says ‘he used to live in…’

Laxman Utekar reveals why he cast Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently enjoying the success of their recent film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The director of the film, Laxman Utekar earlier revealed why he didn’t cast Katrina Kaif instead of Sara in the movie and now, the director has opened up on casting Vicky as the lead.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Laxman Utekar opened up on his thoughts if small-town movies are hit formula and said, “Small town has the maximum of our audiences I feel which comprises middle-class and lower middle-class. I always try to tell stories that are relatable. Since I belong to a small town, I have lived that life. There are films that are hero-centric but there are films like mine that are family oriented. Every small town has its own culture, language, food, etc. I am very comfortable translating this kind of a world on screen.”

He further revealed the reason for choosing Vicky Kaushal to play the lead in the movie and said, “While writing the script, there was Vicky in my mind but it was never titled as Luka Chuppi 2. I wanted him for this film since he has the star value and values of a middle-class family. He used to live in a Malvani chawl. He doesn’t look like a chocolate boy, rather he looks like a boy next door.”

Earlier, when asked why he didn’t cast Katrina Kaif instead of Sara Ali Khan opposite Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in the movie, the director said, “I couldn't get them on board this time because Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in a different space and I feel Katrina ka joh aura hai and personality hai, mujhe personally laga nahi ki voh ek middle-class joint family ki bahu lag sakti hai. Agar future mein aisa kuch Banega joh unko suit karega toh kyun nahi. (I feel the personality and aura that Katrina Kaif carries, I personally felt she cannot suit the character of a middle-class daughter-in-law. If in the future something comes up that suits her, then why not).”

Meanwhile, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the story of a middle-class couple Kappu and Saumya who decides to get a divorce to buy a house under the government scheme so that Saumya can get the house for a cheaper price. However, things take a turn when their family gets to know about their fake-real divorce. Released on June 2, the movie garnered positive response from the audience.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Sam Bahadur wherein he will be seen essaying the role of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles and is scheduled to release in December this year.

Read Watch: Vicky Kaushal fulfils ‘Dilli walo ki request’ as he grooves to Obsessed at Zara Hatke Zara Backe promotions