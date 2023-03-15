Lawrence Bishnoi's threat: Mumbai Police reviews Salman Khan's security

Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

In the new interview, Lawrence Bishnoi warned Salman Khan and asked him apologise over his blackbuck poaching case. On Wednesday, Mumbai Police reviewed the actor’s security post-Gangster threat.

For the unversed, while speaking to ABP, Lawrence stated, “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else.”

He further mentioned that he his angry with Salman Khan since childhood, he added, “Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity's temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything.”

In November last year, the government upgraded the actor's security to the Y+ category. Earlier, the gangster had said that Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan will have to tender an apology in Jambaji temple, otherwise, they will never be forgiven. HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner (special cell) told Hindustan Times, “During interrogation, he candidly said that since the Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious guru, Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji, acquittal or punishment from the court will not be the last verdict for him. He also said the actor and his father either tender public apology in Jambaji temple or the Bishnois will kill them.”

Before that, three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan, police officials claimed. Mahakal alias Siddhesh alias Saurabh Kamble (20), an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang which is also suspected to be involved in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, made this revelation during interrogation, they said.

According to fresh developments, Superintendent of Bathinda Jail ND Negi dismissed claims that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gave an interview to ABP News in Bathinda jail or any other prison is Punjab. The official said that Bishnoi is presently confined in the high-security Bathinda Central Jail.

