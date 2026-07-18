Lawrence Bishnoi's brother allegedly threatens Aamir Khan over 'love jihad' claims: 'Will not be tolerated'

A social media post and an unverified audio clip allegedly linked to members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang have surfaced, reportedly threatening Aamir Khan over claims related to 'love jihad'.

Actor Aamir Khan has allegedly received a threat from individuals claiming to be linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, following a social media post and an audio clip that surfaced online.

The alleged threat comes amid criticism of Aamir's recent marriage to Gauri Spratt. However, the authenticity of the social media post and the audio recording could not be independently verified by India Today.

Alleged threat shared online

A Facebook post attributed to Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Arzu Bishnoi, and another person, identified as Tyson Bishnoi, reportedly issued a warning against Aamir Khan.

The post, translated into English, read: "I am Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group). People like Aamir Khan, who are promoting what we consider to be against our culture in the name of ‘love jihad’ in our country, will not be tolerated by us. This will be answered very soon. According to us, this goes against Sanatan Dharma and the country."

An audio clip purportedly featuring Arzu Bishnoi has also surfaced online. However, there is no independent confirmation that the recording is genuine.

Post also mentions Rajasthan case

The post further claimed that people promoting such acts in the name of stardom would face consequences. "We promise our brothers, sisters and fellow citizens that whoever promotes such acts will be answered in our own way. Those who promote such things in the name of stardom — we will crush their arrogance. At the same time, regarding the heinous incident involving an innocent girl in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, the administration has done a commendable job, but some political people are allegedly trying to protect some of the accused."

The post also warned those allegedly involved in the Rajasthan incident who may have escaped legal action, claiming they would face consequences.

It further cautioned political leaders against allegedly intervening or attempting to protect the accused.